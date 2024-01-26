 Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 08:30 AM | Hindustan Times
Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 08:30 AM
Live

Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 08:30 AM

Jan 26, 2024 07:29 AM IST
Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 08:30 AM

Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 08:30 AM
Venue : Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Assam squad -
Denish Das, Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Gokul Sharma, Kunal Sarmah, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Bishal Roy, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah, Sunil Lachit
Bengal squad -
Manoj Tiwary, Ranjot Khaira, Shreyansh Ghosh, Subham Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Ankit Mishra, Anustup Majumdar, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Abishek Porel, Sourav Paul, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Suman Das, Suraj Jaiswal

Assam vs Bengal Live Score, Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024
Assam vs Bengal Live Score, Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 26, 2024 07:29 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Assam vs Bengal Match Details
    Match 59 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Assam and Bengal to be held at Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati at 08:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

