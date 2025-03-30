Australia announce action-packed 2025/26 home season fixtures
The men's team will face South Africa in August this year for three T20Is and as many ODIs.
Melbourne [Australia], : Cricket Australia on Sunday announced a blockbuster schedule for the men and women's senior teams for the upcoming 2025/26 home season.
Later in the year, they will host India for three ODIs and the first-ever five-match T20I series between the two cricketing powerhouses, as per ICC.
These eight T20Is will come in handy as Australia prepares for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The highlight of the Australian summer will be the Ashes, where Pat Cummins's Australia will look to defend the trophy that they have held since the 2017-18 series against Ben Stokes's England.
The women's team will host India for a multi-format tour in February next year, featuring three T20Is, three ODIs, and a solitary Test.
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg expressed his excitement about the upcoming international season, highlighting its historic significance and strong rivalries.
"We are excited to announce the schedule for what will be another incredible international season including the grand history and intense rivalry of the Ashes, the fantastic box office appeal of the India men's and women's teams and a return to some iconic tourist locations in northern Australia for the white ball series against South Africa.
"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer, and we are confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," he added.
Schedule:Men's Fixtures:
T20I Series v South Africa
Sunday, : Marrara Stadium, Darwin
Tuesday, : Marrara Stadium, Darwin
Saturday, : Cazalys Stadium, Cairns
ODI Series v South Africa
Tuesday, : Cazalys Stadium, Cairns
Friday, : Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Sunday, : Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
ODI Series v India
Sunday, : Perth Stadium, Perth
Thursday, : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Saturday, : SCG, Sydney
T20I Series v India
Wednesday, : Manuka Oval, Canberra
Friday, : MCG, Melbourne
Sunday, : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Thursday, : Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast
Saturday, : The Gabba, Brisbane
Men's Ashes
21-25 November: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth
4-8 December: Day-Night Test, The Gabba, Brisbane
17-21 December: Christmas Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
26-30 December: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne
4-8 January: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney
Women's Fixtures:T20I Series v India
Sunday, : SCG, Sydney
Thursday, : Manuka Oval, Canberra
Saturday, : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
ODI Series v India
Tuesday, : Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Friday, : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Sunday, : CitiPower Centre, Melbourne
One-off Test v India
March 6-9: WACA Ground, Perth.
