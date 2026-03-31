Australia coach Andrew McDonald fires back after Ajinkya Rahane’s ‘ask Australia’ jab on Cameron Green

The Indian Premier League is never short of talking points, and the new season has wasted no time in delivering them. A fresh debate has already sparked after a ruthless Mumbai Indians cruised past a seemingly toothless Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack, raising questions about their depth. Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during Indian Premier League 2026 match against Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium (Sportz Asia)

Cameron Green, the big-money signing for KKR, brought in to fill the shoes of Andre Russell, suddenly found himself under the spotlight. The scrutiny only intensified when skipper Ajinkya Rahane was asked about Green not bowling, brushing it off with a pointed, “That question you need to ask Cricket Australia.” It was a response that drew attention from fans and pundits, especially given the lack of bowling from a player bought as a premium all-rounder and the expectations that come with such a hefty price tag.

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At first, the comment appeared to reflect frustration within the franchise—not just over the underutilisation of Green’s skillset, but also over the growing influence of national boards in managing player workloads during franchise tournaments.

The narrative, however, shifted when Australia head coach Andrew McDonald defended their stance on Green. He said, “There’s huge expectation within the IPL, and there’s huge expectation with any all-rounder that shapes an Australian team. It’s almost like they want them to average 45 with the bat and average less than 30 with the ball. We know he’s good enough. He’s just got to balance out all those expectations, and in particular, playing all three formats, which is a significant challenge for any cricketer.”

Backing this, McDonald made it clear that Green is far more than just an IPL player. While his price tag brings short-term expectations, he remains a key all-format asset for Australia. The message is simple: while franchise leagues demand immediate impact, national teams are focused on managing players with a long-term view.

With over 1,000 Test runs, a century at No. 4, and a role as Australia’s fourth seamer, Green has already proven his red-ball value. Add to that his contributions as a seam-bowling all-rounder in ODIs and a strike rate nearing 140 in T20Is, and his importance goes well beyond the IPL. It is this all-format balance that makes workload management a strategic decision rather than a limitation.

This highlights a broader tension in modern cricket—the balance between franchise leagues and international commitments. IPL teams may expect full availability because of their heavy investments, but the final call still rests with national boards when it comes to workload and long-term planning.

In that sense, this isn’t just about Green or one game—it reflects a larger shift in where the sport is headed.