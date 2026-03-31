Ravindra Jadeja creates emotional buzz with unexpected post-match act for CSK

Jadeja then kissed the Chennai Super Kings logo on Khaleel’s jersey in a spontaneous and deeply emotional gesture. The moment, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and praise. In the high-pressure world of franchise cricket, such expressions of loyalty beyond team lines are rare.

Fans across the cricketing world were equally drawn to what unfolded after the match, even as Rajasthan comfortably outplayed Chennai on the field. Jadeja, who has been a key figure in CSK’s success over the years, was seen sharing a warm exchange with Khaleel Ahmed, a current CSK player.

Ravindra Jadeja was at the centre of a touching moment after the Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 match in Guwahati. The night was filled with emotion, nostalgia, and a sense of closure.

Jadeja’s move to Rajasthan Royals came as part of a major trade ahead of the 2026 season, which saw Sanju Samson head the other way to CSK. It marked the end of Jadeja’s long and successful stint with Chennai, where he played a pivotal role in multiple title-winning campaigns. His first appearance in RR colours against his former side added an extra emotional layer to the contest.

On the field, Rajasthan dominated proceedings, restricting Chennai to just 127 before sealing an eight-wicket win. Jadeja played a direct role in that effort, picking up two crucial wickets in his first over against his former team and helping control the middle overs. His spell proved key in derailing CSK’s batting lineup, which struggled throughout the innings.

The gesture, however, carried deeper meaning than a fleeting emotional moment. For many, it reflected how strongly Jadeja remains connected to the team, its culture, and its fans. Even in the modern IPL era, where player movement is common, such moments highlight the bonds built over years of shared success and challenges.

Despite Rajasthan’s dominant win, the post-match scenes involving Jadeja emerged as the defining highlight of the evening, drawing praise from fans across platforms.

In a tournament driven by rivalries and high stakes, Jadeja’s gesture stood out as a powerful reminder that cricket remains a game of emotion, respect, and enduring relationships.