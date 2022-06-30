'For me, there is only one. Don't give to anyone else': Aussie great picks Rohit Sharma's replacement as India captain

As the suspense continues to build around Rohit Sharma's health, his availability for the series-deciding Test between India and England at Edgbaston starting July 1, a former Australia bowler feels the Indians are on the 'backfoot' and seem to be tackling 'headaches' in terms of deciding on the captain. With Rohit still nursing Covid and vice-captain KL Rahul not part of this series, the team management needs to come up with a name that will lead India if Rohit isn't fit on time.

The toss up is between Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, but as per Australia great Brad Hogg, he would want no one but Virat Kohli but to captain in Rohit’s absence. After all, it was Kohli, under whom India played the series last year spiritedly and took a 2-1 series lead before the final Test at Old Trafford was postponed due to Covid concerns. Hogg reckons Kohli should finish what he started and be part of history as India seek their first Test series win in England in 15 years.

"One Test to go in this series and it has taken a year to complete but India are on the backfoot going into this Test match. England are on a roll; they have just smashed New Zealand and now India have got their headaches. Rahul the vice-captain is injured, Rohit is on the bed, sick with Covid. Will he get up for this Test match? If he doesn’t who is going to captain," Hogg said on his channel on YouTube shorts.

"There has been talk about Bumrah, but for me, there is only one, and it's got to be Kohli. He started this series as captain and he should finish the series off as captain. Don't give it to someone else. It is 2-1 to India at the moment, so give Virat Kohli the rights to be able to defend this title and the series by leading his team to victory in this final Test match."

Kohli gave up India's Test captaincy in January earlier this year, after which the BCCI named Rohit the captain of all three formats. It is likely that Bumrah could become India's 36th Test captain since he was the designated vice-captain of the side in the ODIs in South Africa in January and during the home Test against Sri Lanka. However, the credentials of Pant cannot be undermined either as the wicketkeeper batter recently led India in the home T20I series against South Africa which ended in a 2-2 result.

