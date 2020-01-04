Australia vs New Zealand: James Pattinson suffers one of the strangest dismissals in cricket- Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:48 IST

Australia have continued their dominance in Test cricket and have New Zealand on the edge in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia finished their first innings on a huge score of 454 runs and have already wrapped up the three-match series after winnings the first two Tests. Marnus Labuschagne continued his rich vein of form as he slammed his maiden double hundred in Test cricket on the second day of the third Test.

Even though they have dominated much of the Test series, there was a bit of disappointment for Australia. Fast bowler James Pattinson suffered a strange dismissal in their first innings and he could be deemed unlucky for losing his wicket. Neil Wagner bowled a short one but Pattinson underestimated the bounce of the delivery. As he ducked to take cover, the ball struck his shoulder, then bounced off his gloves to the top of the bat before crashing into the stumps. Watch Pattinson losing his wicket in the third Test:-

New Zealand made a secure start after a Marnus Labuschagne double century lifted Australia to a massive 454 first innings total in the third Test on Saturday.

The rock-solid number three reached his highest Test score of 215 in Sydney with the Australians dismissed just before tea on the second day.

In reply, the Blackcaps grittily batted through the final session without losing a wicket, leaving skipper Tom Latham on 26 and Melbourne Test centurion Tom Blundell at 34 in their team’s total of 63.

The day belonged to Labuschagne, who sweated on 199 for 20 minutes before he thick edged Colin de Grandhomme through the vacant slips to the ropes to bring up his double ton.

The milestone came off 363 balls with 19 fours and a six and eclipsed his previous Test record of 185 against Pakistan in Brisbane last November.

“They batted really well to finish the day off. I thought we bowled really well,” Labuschagne said.

“The wicket looks like it’s going to go a little up and down and spin a bit but we stuck to our guns there and hopefully the rewards will come tomorrow.

“It’s always a privilege to play for Australia and it was nice to get some runs today and when you’re batting well it’s nice if you can make them count.”

(with agency inputs)