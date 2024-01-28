 Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 05:15 AM | Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 05:15 AM
Live

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 05:15 AM

Jan 28, 2024 04:27 AM IST
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 05:15 AM

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 28 Jan 2024 at 05:15 AM
Venue : Manuka Oval, Canberra

Australia Women squad -
Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt
South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2024 04:27 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
    2nd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia Women and South Africa Women to be held at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 05:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Story Saved
Sunday, January 28, 2024
