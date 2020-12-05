e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Australian cricket threads a needle through history

Australian cricket threads a needle through history

Australia cricketers joined the band on Friday, swapping their traditional yellow-and-green by wearing a predominatly black jersey adorned with intricate aboriginal patterns in orange and yellow.

cricket Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:17 IST
N Ananthanarayanan
N Ananthanarayanan
New Delhi
Australia's Mitchell Swepson, left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli for 9 runs during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra.
Australia's Mitchell Swepson, left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli for 9 runs during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra.(AP)
         

It may be too much to ask of professional athletes to take on the role of real life heroes, but when sporting icons make a gesture, the effects can often be far-reaching.

Taking a knee to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement is the biggest recent example of athletes advocating empathy beyond the playing fields. The red poppy is worn in English sport annually as a symbol of remembrance and tribute to the armed forces.

Australia cricketers joined the band on Friday, swapping their traditional yellow-and-green by wearing a predominatly black jersey adorned with intricate aboriginal patterns in orange and yellow.

The design, a collaboration between sports goods manufacturer ASICS and Indigenous women Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, is part of recent efforts to recognise and encourage the involvement of Indigenous Australians in cricket. Clarke is a descendent of ‘Mosquito’ Conzens (called Grongarrong), an aboriginal cricketer who went on the 1868 tour of England, as part of the first Australian sporting team to play abroad.

There have been painful phases in Australia’s history involving Indigenous people. In 2008, the country’s parliament issued a formal apology for the forced removal of Australian indigenous children in what is known as the “stolen generations” row.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Cathy Freeman, of aboriginal descent, lit the flame and then won the women’s 400m, which was of immense value to Australia as a healing touch.

Ashley Barty, Australia’s world No.1 woman tennis player of aboriginal heritage, also played professional cricket. Australian women’s cricket team had worn a special Indigeneous shirt in a match against England early this year.

The shirt as a message has other examples too--Australian men’s team wear pink annually for breast cancer awareness, in support of the McGrath foundation, established in memory of the former bowling great’s wife Jane. Royal Challengers Bangalore switch from their red-and-gold to green for one match during every IPL for environment awareness.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Adar Poonawalla among 6 named ‘Asians of the Year’ by Singapore daily
Adar Poonawalla among 6 named ‘Asians of the Year’ by Singapore daily
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In