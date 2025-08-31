Babar Azam derails 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar, but gets foxed by 47-year-old Saeed Ajmal in exhibition match

Babar Azam, who is currently not a part of Pakistan's T20I squad for the ongoing Tri-Nation series and the Asia Cup, returned to the field as he led Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi against Legends XI. The exhibition match was played to provide aid to the victims of the recent floods in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Thousands were displaced, and hence Zalmi decided to hold an exhibition match against Legends XI, which included former cricketers such as Younis Khan, Shoaib Akhtar and Saeed Ajmal. Babar Azam lost his wicket to Saeed Ajmal in the exhibition match. (Screengrab - Zalmi TV)

Babar, who has often faced criticism for his below-par strike rate in T20S, was on top of his game as he played a quickfire knock of 41 off just 23 balls, helping Zalmi post 144 in 14.4 overs. During his innings, the right-hander showed no mercy to Akhtar as he derailed the Rawalpindi Express by hitting him for a 6,4 and 4 in the same over.

Akhtar also created a chance as Babar top-edged one delivery; however, the ball fell in no man's land, and the former Pakistan captain got a reprieve. Akhtar was also seen indulging in some fun banter with Babar.

However, Babar Azam's vigil at the crease came to an end as the former Pakistan captain Saeed Ajmal displayed his mastery by outfoxing the batter, leading to the stumps being rattled.

In the end, Zalmi registered a narrow six-run win as the franchise were able to hold off Inzamam-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood's late charge. Legends XI were reduced to 58/6 at one stage; however, the two former Pakistan stars played unbeaten knocks of 46 and 34 respectively, keeping the side in play. In the end, this onslaught did not prove enough as Zalmi emerged triumphant.

Babar Azam dismisses Younis Khan

During the exhibition match, Babar Azam also returned with two wickets as he got the better of former Pakistan captain Younis Khan and Azhar Ali.

Speaking of Babar, he last represented the Pakistan national team in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which Mohammad Rizwan and co lost 1-2.

Babar failed to get going with the bat as he returned with underwhelming performances, scoring just 56 runs in three matches.

When the squad was announced for the Asia Cup, Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson and selector Aqib Javed stated that they have asked Babar to work on his power-hitting and strike rate if he wants to make a comeback to the T20I scheme of things.

Babar has been criticised in the past by Akhtar as well for his ultra-approach in white-ball formats. The former Pakistan pacer never minced words as he called a spade a spade.