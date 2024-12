Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: It’s a Four. Bangladesh Women at 16/0 after 2.1 overs

Live

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Sobhana Mostary hit a Four on Alana Dalzell bowling.Bangladesh Women at 16/0 after 2.1 overs

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh, 2024. Match will start on 09 Dec 2024 at 09:30 AM

Venue : Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet



Bangladesh Women squad -

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, Nahida Akter, Rabeya, Sanjida Akter Meghla

Ireland Women squad -

Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent...Read More