BCCI breaks silence on outrage over no Duleep Trophy telecast: 'We have an agreement...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday broke the silence on social media outrage over the lack of telecast of the ongoing Duleep Trophy tournament, which is currently being held at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Board secretary Devajit Saikia has assured that the finale, which will be played between September 11 and 15, will be aired live for the fans. East Zone's Mohammed Shami and North Zone's Arshdeep Singh during the fourth and final day of the Duleep Trophy 2025 quarter-final cricket match(PTI)

With Indian cricket on a pause since the end of the Test series against England on August 4, and the next international fixture on September 10, in the Asia Cup, the fans were looking forward to seeing the start of the domestic season with the Duleep Trophy. Over the last two years, domestic tournaments have witnessed an influx of viewership, with the BCCI being stringent over the participation of all contracted players when away from national duty.

However, fans on social media were left "frustrated" as they vented their ire against the BCCI for not airing the season's first domestic tournament, which began on Thursday with two quarterfinal matches - North Zone against East and Central Zone against North East.

Speaking to the Times of India, Saikia assured that the Duleep Trophy final will be aired, which will be held at the BCCI's CEG ground in CoE.

"There will be a live telecast of the final of the Duleep Trophy. We have an agreement with our broadcaster to ensure live telecast of 100 days of domestic cricket, which means that all our domestic tournaments are covered live. The BCCI gives utmost importance to domestic cricket, which is why you will see that almost all the India players are in action in these matches," he said.

Talking about the Duleep Trophy tournament thus far, centuries from Yash Dhull and Ankit Kumar helped North Zone storm into the semifinal. In the other match, a sensational debut by Danish Malewar and a stunning support from Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod saw Central Zone acquire the other semifinal spot.

Both semifinals will begin on September 4 at the CEG Ground, where North Zone will take on South and Central will face West.