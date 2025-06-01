BCCI faces fan heat for shifting PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 from Kolkata after Ahmedabad rain: 'Turned into a mockery'

The BCCI is under scanner after rain delayed the proceedings during Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday night. After Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl under overcast conditions, rain delayed the start of the play. No rain was forecast ahead of the match, even though a slight drizzle kept the pitch under cover the day before. The rain hit at the worst possible moment, just as players were about to take the field. What was expected to be a blockbuster knockout contest has so far been held hostage by the weather, with nearly two hours lost before a ball could be bowled. Ground staff cover the pitch as it rains before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 second Qualifier cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians(AFP)

As the wait extended, social media erupted with criticism of the BCCI’s decision to move the venue. Originally, Eden Gardens in Kolkata was set to host both Qualifier 2 and the final, according to the initial IPL schedule. But following a week-long suspension of the league due to heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan in early May, the revised itinerary placed both games in Ahmedabad.

“The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters,” the BCCI release for the revised schedule had stated. Ironically, Kolkata weather conditions remain clear as of now, which sparked anger among fans.

Here's how fans reacted:

If rain plays spoilsport, Punjab Kings will qualify for the final of the season on the virtue of a higher finish in the points table than Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer's men finished their league stage at the top of the table with 19 points, while MI were fourth.

The Hardik Pandya-led side had reached Qualifier 2 after a dominant win over the Gujarat Titans on Friday. The side posted a mammoth score of 228/5 before restricting Shubman Gill's men to 208/5 in 20 overs.

The winners of Qualifier 2 will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash; the side registered a thumping 8-wicket win over Punjab in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday.