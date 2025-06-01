IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Punjab return to where their campaign began, face ruthless Mumbai

IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Updates, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 fixture, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. For PBKS, their campaign began in this venue, and even if they don’t reach the final, it will end there too. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting will be hoping for positivity, and will want something like March 25, when PBKS got to 243/5 and beat GT by 11 runs to begin their season. But then they lost at home vs RCB in the Eliminator and now face an in-form MI side....Read More

Ahead of the game, PBKS bowling coach James Hopes said, “Historically, Ahmedabad is a very good pitch and we know we're going to have to go quite hard and score quite quickly. It's not back to the drawing board by any means. We've worked two and a half months to get into a position where we get a second opportunity and we're going to have to use that second opportunity now.”

MI have the experience and star quantity to beat PBKS. They have Jasprit Bumrah, who is the best pacer in modern-day Indian cricket. He has conceded only 276 runs in 11 matches at an economy rate of over six. PBKS also have been one o the two best sides this season, but they are up against a side, who are ruthless. The top-order consists of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who have begun to fire all cylinders, and even Tilak Varma. In the Eliminator, MI were also without Deepak Chahar, due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of the match, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, “The game against Delhi, when we got those three runouts and won was the turning point of our season. Because we were at that time five games, four losses, one win. That was a crucial match and Delhi was the top-of-the-table team. We did get a decent score but we didn't bowl well. It was a team win and that just gave us a lot of momentum.”