BCCI imposes heftiest fine of IPL 2025 on LSG's Digvesh Singh Rathi for repeated offence; Rishabh Pant punished too

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi were found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, for which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced separate punishments. Pant was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slower over rate in LSG's IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday. Digvesh, on the other hand, was fined ₹50 per cent of his match fees for not learning from his past mistakes. This is the heftiest fine in the 18th season of IPL so far. Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir (2R) is clean bowled by Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi (2L)(AFP)

"Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh," the BCCI said.

BCCI decided to impose a stricter punishment on leg-spinner Digvesh Singh for his notebook send-off. The LSG cricketer was fined 25% of his match fees for his first offence, which was deemed as a Level 1 breach when he brought out the notebook celebration, made famous by West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams, after dismissing Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya.

Digvesh, however, did not learn from this. He repeated the same act after getting the wicket of LSG batter Naman Dhir on Friday.

"Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians.

"This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025." the BCCI said.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

The 25-year-old Delhi spinner Rathi, the break-out star of this IPL season for Lucknow Super Giants, has already taken six wickets at an economy rate of 7.62 with his skipper Rishabh Pant completing his quota in all four games.

India pacer and Digvesh's LSG teammate called him a bit off character. "He is a phenomenal bowler and a bit of character. We need such players who do not be afraid to express. That's the biggest strength, we saw he did well in the practice games as well. He is the surprise in the IPL."