BCCI president and secretary react to Rohit Sharma's sudden Test retirement before England tour: ‘Permanently etched…’

ByHT Sports Desk
May 07, 2025 11:25 PM IST

Roger Binny, the current BCCI president, hailed Rohit Sharma for being a team player and building a culture of discipline and selflessness.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Roger Binny, and secretary, Devajit Saikia, reacted to Rohit Sharma's sudden decision to announce retirement from Test cricket barely a few days before India's squad announcement for the England tour. Rohit posted a photo of his Test cap to announce his decision to retire from the longest format but he added that he would be available for selection in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma ends his Test career having scored 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57. (AFP)
Binny, the current BCCI president and a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, hailed Rohit for being a team player and building a culture of discipline and selflessness.

"Rohit Sharma’s impact on Indian cricket transcends records and statistics. He brought a sense of calm and assurance to the team – both as a player and as a captain. His ability to stay composed under pressure and to consistently put the team’s needs above his own made him a truly special player and leader. Indian cricket has been fortunate to have a figure like Rohit – someone who upheld the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship. He leaves behind not just a remarkable playing record, but a culture of discipline and selflessness that will inspire future generations," Binny said.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called Rohit a "towering figure" in India's Test history. “Mr Rohit Sharma has been a towering figure in India’s Test journey – a captain who placed the team above all else, and a player who personified the values of discipline, humility, and excellence. Indian cricket is proud not just of his achievements, but of the dignity and integrity with which he conducted himself throughout his career. The BCCI expresses its deepest gratitude to him for his extraordinary service in whites. His legacy is etched permanently in the history of Indian cricket.”

From his debut in 2013 to his tenure as the 35th captain of the Indian Test team, Rohit Sharma’s red-ball journey has been one of evolution, resilience, and exemplary leadership. Over 67 Tests, he scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and a career-best 212. But beyond the statistics, he leaves behind a legacy marked by unshakeable character, tactical astuteness, and commitment to Indian Cricket.

Rohit's transformation from a middle-order batsman to one of the world’s most successful Test openers speaks volumes of his adaptability and hunger to succeed in the most demanding format of the sport. He embraced the challenges of Test cricket with a sense of responsibility and brought a blend of classical technique and attacking flair to the top of the order.

As captain, he guided India through an important phase of transition and injuries, leading the team in 24 Tests and securing 12 victories. His leadership inspired a generation, his batting enthralled millions, and his integrity remained exemplary throughout his distinguished career in whites.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
