Ben Stokes gives an elaborate and stunning reply to Virat Kohli's comment on his retirement post on Instagram

Ben Stokes gave an outstanding response to Virat Kohli's comment on his ODI retirement announcement post on Instagram. “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect,” Kohli commented on Stokes' Instagram post on Monday in which the England all-rounder said he was fortunate enough to represent England in all formats but as the new Test captain he would want to devote more time to the longest format of the game. "Yeah, Virat's gonna go down as one of the greatest ever players to have ever played the game in all three formats," Stokes told former England captain Nasser Hussain in a Sky Sports show when asked about Kohli's Instagram comment.

The England Test captain hailed Kohli's competitive nature and said he has loved every time he has played against the former India captain. "He's a phenomenal player. I have absolutely loved it every time I have played against him. The energy and the commitment that he gives it on the field is something that I've admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that, you understand what the game means not only to you but for others who are lucky enough to play it. I'm sure we're gonna have some more battles on the field," Stokes added.

Stokes is set to play his final ODI match against South Africa on Tuesday. Stokes, one of the driving forces of England's World Cup-winning run in 2019, said it was a hard decision to bid goodbye to the 50-overs format.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way,” Stokes wrote in the post.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 per cent of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it," he added.

