Cameron Bancroft holds no grudges, says ready to play for Australia again

Banned Australia opener Cameron Bancroft says that he holds no grudge against media for showing him in poor light following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year.

Bancroft, who is set to return to competitive cricket by participating in Northern Territory’s Strike League beginning on Sunday, feels he has left behind the dark episode of Newlands and is now ready to represent the Australian cricket team at the highest level once again.

“What anyone else thought or said didn’t change the fact that I made a really bad decision and I’ve had to really forgive myself for that error I made. It’s all a part of moving forward with it all.



“The media reacted appropriately to the situation and what happened and I have no anger or judgement or resentment for that,” Bancroft was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 25-year-old, who is serving a nine-month suspension from international and domestic cricket, also gave an insight into his rehabilitation, saying he is now moving in right direction.

“I’ve worked really hard on myself, been really busy with a lot of things and right now it’s just another step forward, heading up to Darwin to play some cricket and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I can’t change what happened in South Africa and that’s something I’m completely accountable for. Everything since South Africa I’ve moved towards have been steps closer to one day getting back and playing cricket for Australia again,” he said.