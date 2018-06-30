David Warner scores just 1 on return to competitive cricket

David Warner’s return to cricket lasted just two balls when the former Australia vice-captain was dismissed for one run in his first game since his country’s ball-tampering scandal.

Warner is serving a 12-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the incident during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was also banned due to the scandal, are free to play in the Global T20 Canada, where Warner made his comeback on Friday.

Opening for the Winnipeg Hawks, Warner was clean-bowled by Lasith Malinga’s first ball of the second over.

Australian Ben McDermott top-scored with 68 runs as Winnipeg scored 203-4 to beat the Montreal Tigers (157 all out in 18.5 overs) by 46 runs.

Smith, who is playing for the Toronto Nationals, fared better than Warner on his return after making 61 off 41 balls on Thursday.

Smith said after his match that it had been a difficult few months, and Warner agreed.

“It definitely has been tough, not just for me but for my family, obviously the fans out there that support cricket and Australian cricket, so I’m responsible for that, that’s my fault and why I’ve had some tough times,” Warner said.

“I’ll keep continuing to move forward and making sure I’m doing the right things at the right times.”