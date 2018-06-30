Hardik Pandya has a new biggest fan - MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a person who has many admirers, with many fans comparing him to the legendary Kapil Dev due to his effectiveness with both bat and ball.

Whether or not he scales those heights remains to be seen, but the swashbuckling player has found himself a new admirer in MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva.

Pandya, who came up with a superb all-round show during India’s series clinching 143-run win against Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin on Friday, shared a video of Ziva cheering for him on his Instagram account after the game got over.

The video showed three-year-old Ziva shouting ‘come on, Hardik’ in her adorable voice.

Pandya slammed an unbeaten 10-ball 32 containing four towering sixes towards the end to propel India to a massive 213/4.

KL Rahul and Suresh Raina had earlier slammed sparkling half-centuries after skipper Virat Kohli, who came to open the innings, was dismissed cheaply for the second time in the series.

Pandya then returned to bowl two economical overs for only 10 runs besides claiming a wicket during Ireland’s run chase.

The hosts never looked like getting anywhere close to India’s total and were rolled over for a paltry 70 in 12.3 overs. Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared three wickets apiece for the victorious team.

India claimed the two-match T20I series 2-0. While KL Rahul was named man-of-the-match, Chahal walked away with man-of-the-series award.