Captains, coaches, selectors change but Kuldeep Yadav remains out of India's XI

Since Kuldeep Yadav's debut, the Indian team has gone through more than one transition. After the first four years under the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri regime, Kuldeep played under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid and now he is being led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has two captains - Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav (T20Is). There have been numerous changes in the leadership group of the BCCI and also the selection panel but amid all this, one thing has remained constant - the mysterious ways to keep Kuldeep out of India's playing XI in various formats despite match-winning performances.

Sometimes it's the conditions, sometimes the combination of the team and sometimes for no good reason, Kuldeep has found himself warming the benches far too often than desired.

Kuldeep didn't play a single Test in England despite being the lone specialist spinner in India's squad and someone who can genuinely win matches with the ball alone. In fact, in eight years since his debut, he has only featured in 15 Tests. Many might argue that the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made it almost impossible for any other spinner to break in the XI regularly but even when the opportunity came, the focus was always to get another all-rounder, be it Jayant Yadav or Axar Patel. It was as if Kuldeep's bowling skills alone were not enough to guarantee him a spot.

The situation was different in ODIs, where Kuldeep has a far better record. He is the only Indian bowler with two ODI hat-tricks and has already climbed to the 10th spot in the country's all-time leading wicket-taker's list in 50-over cricket with 181 scalps in 113 matches at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 31.79. Only Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have a better combination of average and strike rate than Kuldeep among Indians in ODIs.

Throw in the fact that is the only left-arm wrist spinner playing regular international cricket in all formats, Kuldeep should be a confirmed starter in all of India's ODIs. But he isn't. A completely fit Kuldeep Yadav found himself among the reserves in India's first ODI against Australia in Perth.

Kuldeep Yadav's stellar record in ODIs

With only three ODIs in the series, and with India going down by seven wickets in the rain-affected first game, the decision has reignited debate about his role in the team setup.

What makes this exclusion more curious is that it isn’t an isolated decision made under new head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tenure. It’s a trend that has followed Kuldeep across coaching regimes — from Ravi Shastri to Rahul Dravid, and now Gambhir — and across multiple captains. The names may have changed, but the script has remained strikingly similar: Kuldeep performs, Kuldeep sits out.

The selectors’ preference for multi-skilled players, especially those who can bat deep and offer bowling options, has been a consistent factor in sidelining specialists like Kuldeep. In the current team composition, India have opted for three all-rounders in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar — a move that automatically pushes Kuldeep out of the equation, despite his wicket-taking pedigree.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has himself faced similar challenges in the limited-overs format, spoke candidly about the psychological toll such omissions can have on a player.

"Am I the reason the team will lose? Kuldeep might think — I'm bowling so well, even after that I'm not playing, then am I the problem in this team? It is a crushing feeling, and not everyone can handle it. A lot of people lose the courage to fight," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Kuldeep, who debuted in 2017, has played just two of India’s six completed ODIs in Australia since then — both during the 2018-19 tour — and hasn’t featured regularly on major overseas tours since. Despite delivering consistently when given chances, he is often the first casualty when India opt for team balance over bowling firepower.

While Washington Sundar is viewed as a "safe" option due to his batting ability and restrictive bowling, Kuldeep offers a contrasting profile — a left-arm wrist spinner who attacks, looks for wickets, and thrives on risk. But with smaller boundaries in venues like Adelaide, where India play the second ODI on Thursday, the team management may once again lean towards containment over aggression.

Gambhir's clear vision of a batting line-up that extends till No. 8 means that a pure spinner who doesn’t offer much with the bat will always be under pressure to deliver miraculous performances — and even that may not be enough.

Kuldeep's exclusion is no longer a tactical one-off. It is now symbolic of a larger issue within Indian team selection: the marginalization of high-risk, high-reward players in favour of utility-based cricketers. And the question looms large — how long can one of India's most skilled and successful white-ball spinners remain on the sidelines, simply because he doesn’t fit the mold of the modern all-rounder?