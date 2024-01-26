 Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Live Score: Match 63 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM | Hindustan Times
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Live Score: Match 63 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
Live

Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Live Score: Match 63 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Jan 26, 2024 08:29 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 63 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jan 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Chhattisgarh squad -
Amandeep Khare, Anuj Tiwary, Ashish Chouhan, Ashutosh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Satyam Dubey, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Vasudev Bareth, Eknath Kerkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Deepak Yadav, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar
Andhra squad -
Ashwin Hebbar, CR Gnaneshwar, Hanuma Vihari, Maheep Kumar, Prasanth Kumar, Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Penmetsa Raju, Shoaib Md Khan, KN Prudhvi Raj, KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Uppara Girinath, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Manish Golamaru, Prithvi Raj

Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Live Score, Match 63 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 26, 2024 08:29 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 63 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Chhattisgarh vs Andhra Match Details
    Match 63 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Chhattisgarh and Andhra to be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Chhattisgarh Andhra Ranji Trophy 2024 + 2 more
