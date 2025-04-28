'Constantly aligns himself with extremist views': Danish Kaneria tears into Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lambasted former captain Shahid Afridi for his comments following the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. In a scathing assessment of Shahid Afridi, Kaneria said the former Pakistan cricketer has a history of aligning himself with extremist views. Danish Kaneria tears into Shahid Afridi for his comments on India following Pahalgam terror attack. (Getty Images)

For the uninitiated, in a viral video, Shahid Afridi pointed fingers at security lapses, saying none of the security personnel were seen in the area where the terror attack took place.

Afridi did not stop there. He made some bizarre accusations, saying India carried out the terrorist attack themselves and blamed it on Pakistan.

"The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan. India carries out terrorism itself, kills its people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan," Afridi told local reporters in Pakistan.

"We received so many threats before travelling to India. I was the captain during the 2016 T20 World Cup, and I had no clue whether we would go. Sports diplomacy is also good. They send their kabaddi team here, but they can't send their cricket team. If you want to shut it down, do it completely," he added.

Kaneria fires back at Shahid Afridi

Slamming Afridi, Kaneria opened up on some dressing room stories, saying the former all-rounder refused to share meals with him and constantly tried to persuade him to convert to Islam.

"He has consistently aligned himself with extremist views. In my opinion, he should not be given a platform on Indian television or within the country. Additionally, he tried to persuade me to convert to Islam and declined to share a meal with me, which I found deeply disrespectful," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A deadly terror attack in Pagalgam, Kashmir, killed 26 tourists last week. Ever since, the tension between India and Pakistan have continued to rise.

On Monday, the Indian government cracked down on some selected Pakistan-based YouTube channels. Official channels of several former Pakistani cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali, were blocked in the country.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi had taken a dig at the Indian army and Indian media following the terror attack in Pahalgam.