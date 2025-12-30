CSK’s INR 40 lakh signing makes unwanted history, concedes 123 runs in 10 overs in most expensive List-A spell ever

Chennai Super Kings’ newest recruit, Aman Khan, entered the record books on Monday for the wrong reasons. The Puducherry captain and all-rounder conceded 123 runs in 10 overs during his Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand, registering the most expensive spell in the history of men’s List A cricket. Aman Khan was signed for INR 40 lakh by CSK

Kumar Kushagra struck a century, while Anukul Roy scored 98 as Jharkhand piled up 368 for seven in Ahmedabad. Aman was one of three bowlers to complete his full quota of 10 overs but finished with a disastrous economy rate of 12.3. Puducherry never threatened the chase and were bowled out for 235 in 41.4 overs.

The previous record for the most expensive spell in a men’s List A match was held by Arunachal Pradesh pacer Mibom Mosu, who conceded 116 runs in nine overs against Bihar last month. That game had also grabbed attention after Bihar vice-captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14 years old, became the youngest centurion in List A history with a stunning 190.

Aman, who made his List A debut for Mumbai in 2021 before shifting base to Puducherry, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for ₹40 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction earlier this month. Chennai will be his third IPL franchise, having previously represented Delhi Capitals in 2023, a year after making his tournament debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.

Overall, he has played 11 IPL matches across two seasons, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 110.57, with a solitary fifty. He is yet to pick up a wicket, having bowled only once in the tournament, during his stint with Delhi in 2022.

It was a day of contrast for Chennai Super Kings, who earlier witnessed an impressive performance from another uncapped recruit, Ramakrishna Ghosh of Maharashtra. Also bought at the auction earlier this month, at his base price of INR 30 lakh, the all-rounder claimed seven wickets for 42 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh. However, Maharashtra fell short by seven runs in their chase of 272.