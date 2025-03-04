Menu Explore
CT 2025: Virat Kohli topples legendary Ricky Ponting's elusive record in ODIs

ANI |
Mar 04, 2025 06:39 PM IST

India stalwart Virat Kohli continued to extend his sublime record in the field and toppled Australia legend Ricky Ponting's record for most catches taken by a fielder in the ODIs.

India stalwart Virat Kohli continued to extend his sublime record in the field and toppled Australia legend Ricky Ponting's record for most catches taken by a fielder in the ODIs.

Virat overthrew Ponting for the elusive feat during the high-stakes Champions Trophy semi-final clash between cricket behemoths India and Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old exhibited athleticism and successfully completed two catches as Australia skittled out on a modest 264-run total. Virat now holds the record for the second-highest catches taken by a fielder in the ODIs.

In 301 matches, Virat has 161 catches to his name, a record only bettered by former Sri Lanka batting maestro Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 218.

Ponting, who completed a stunning 160 catches in his career, has now slipped to the third spot, with former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin being at the fourth with a tally of 156.

Josh Inglis holed it straight to Virat, sending him level with Ponting. He completed his record-shattering catch on the final delivery of the 49th over.

Nathan Ellis, who tasted blood on the previous delivery with a towering maximum, tried to go for glory yet again. He swung his arms and launched the ball over long-on without any timing. Virat took a couple of steps towards his right and completed a comfortable catch.

Blistering fifties led Australia's charge with the bat from Steve Smith and Alex Carey . Mohammed Shami brought an end to Australia's captain's counterattacking knock. Carey was caught short by Shreyas Iyer's pinpoint throw at the stumps to have him run out.

For India, Shami played a starring role, returning with figures of 3/48, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja also trapped Australian batters in their spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya chipped in with a wicket each.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.


