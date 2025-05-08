England players in PSL alarmed by rising India-Pakistan tensions, exploring options to return home: Report

With India having launched air strikes over the Kashmir border, England cricketers are reportedly split on whether they should remain in Pakistan for the ongoing PSL 2025. There is a chance that the conflict could turn into war between both countries. According to The Telegraph, most England cricketers playing in the PSL have decided to remain in Pakistan, and the others are checking exploring options to reach their respective homes. There has also been an emergency call meeting conducted by the ECB on the situation. Multan Sultans' David Willey (R) celebrates with teammate Chris Jordan after taking a wicket.(AFP)

The English players participating in the ongoing PSL 2025 are James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. There has also been concerns for the English coaches present there, like Ravi Bopa and Alexandra Hartley.

According to The Telegraph report, many of the English cricketers are satisfied with the security arrangements in Pakistan and don’t see any reason to leave the country.

‘I don’t see a huge exodus'

Also leaving Pakistan midway through the season will see the players lose money, as the fees are paid per game. The PSL 2025 group stage ends on May 11. An agent, who represents overseas players in Pakistan, told to The Telegraph, “On the assumption things have settled and air space is opening up, the security advisors seem a little relaxed.”

“It’s business as usual but obviously if anything else happens in the next 24 hours you’d imagine people will just want to leave.

“I don’t see – at this moment in time – a huge exodus,” the agent added.

The conflict has been triggered by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. According to reports, 26 civilians were killed in the attack and responsibility has been claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. India accused Pakistan of cross-border terrorism and also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. Meanwhile, Pakistan denied the accusations, and also closed their airspace.

In response, India launched air strikes, and the missiles struck locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province earlier on Wednesday.