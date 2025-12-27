England end 14-year jinx to win Ashes Test on Australian soil; controversial Melbourne Boxing Day Test ends in two days

The wait was 14 years long - equivalent to 5,468 days, but it's finally over. England has at last done it. The Ashes might have gotten out of their grasp, but the Ben Stokes-led side showed some fight in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, winning the Boxing Day Test against Australia by four wickets, in 32.2 overs, on Saturday. The match got done and dusted inside two days, and England didn't have to sweat much in chasing the target of 175. The Melbourne track offered plenty of assistance for the pacers, and for the entire duration of the Test, not a single over was bowled by a spinner. This is the second time in the ongoing Ashes that a Test ended inside two days, with the first one being the series opener in Perth. England beat Australia in the fourth Ashes Test. (AFP)

A total of 36 wickets fell in two days, but England somehow managed to get the job done, gaining a much-needed consolation win, and this victory is certain to remove some scrutiny from Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The duo have been under fire for failing to secure the Ashes despite Australia not fielding the strongest playing XI in the series. Before the win in Melbourne, England's last Test win in Australia was in the 2010-11 series, when they won the Ashes under the captaincy of Sir Andrew Strauss. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time in the careers of Stokes and Joe Root that they have overseen a Test win Down Under.

After winning the Melbourne Test, the entire England contingent made their way to the middle to thank the Barmy Army for their constant support throughout the tough Ashes tour. Stokes also looked like a relieved man as he soaked in all the applause.

Heading into Day 2 of the Melbourne Test, England had a lot to do as Australia were 46 runs ahead with all ten wickets in hand. Travis Head was once again looking to take the game away as he was chipping away, rotating the strike consistently with ease. However, Brydon Carse stepped up, rattling his stumps for 46, and this paved the way for the visitors to stage a comeback.

England removed the rest of the wickets in no time, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith was left stranded on 24 as Australia got bundled out for 132 in the second innings, setting a target of 175 for England.

The visitors then came out all guns blazing as full ‘Bazball’ was on display. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley (37) approached the game like a T20 game as the duo showed no hesitation in going over the top against Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser. Duckett, who has been relatively quiet in the Ashes, scored a quickfire 34 runs off 26 balls, but his stay came to an end after Starc delivered a pitch-perfect yorker.

Australia did manage to get breakthroughs of Joe Root (15) and Stokes (2) in quick succession, but they came too little too late, and in the end, Jacob Bethell (40) and Harry Brook (18*) ensured that the Stokes-led side cruised home with four wickets in hand.

How did the first innings unfold?

The fourth Ashes Test of the five-match series began with England winning the toss and opting to bowl on a spicy Melbourne track, where there was 10mm of grass left. Josh Tongue ran riot, returning with five wickets, and as a result, England bowled out Australia for 152 in the first innings.

However, the hosts stormed right back into the contest, bundling out England for 110, gaining a lead of 42. Michael Neser took four wickets while Scott Boland scalped three. The opening day of the Test saw Australia sending out Boland as the nightwatchman, and he, along with Travis Head, ensured that the hosts had all ten wickets in hand, heading into the second day.

Australia had its nose in front heading into Day 2, but England managed to flip the script around and win the contest. The fifth and final Test will now be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4.