Michael Vaughan launches scathing attack after bowlers run riot in Melbourne: ‘This Ashes pitch is a joke, selling…'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan didn't hold back as he launched a scathing attack on the Melbourne track dished out for the fourth Ashes Test. The game between Australia and England is in danger of finishing inside two days after 26 wickets fell in the opening four sessions of the game. The track is moving around to all corners, and the presence of 10mm grass is making the bowlers have a field day, and the batters have to struggle their way to even 30s and 40s. Australian batsman Travis Head (L) smiles after he was dismissed. (AFP)

The opening day of the Boxing Day Ashes Test saw 20 wickets falling with both Australia and England being bundled out. Once thought that the wicket would settle down on Day 2 and there would be less assistance on offer for the seamers, but it's not the case as the ball is still doing enough for the pacers to be interested.

After the lunch break on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test, Vaughan vented his frustration on social media, calling the Melbourne pitch a “joke”, saying it is just a classic case of “selling the game short.”

It is worth mentioning that six wickets fell in the opening session on Day 2, with Scott Boland, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Usman Khawaja losing their wickets.

“This pitch is a joke .. This is selling the game short .. The players / Broadcasters and more importantly the fans .. 26 wickets in 98 overs !!!!! #Ashes,” Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Vaughan is not the first one to criticise the Melbourne pitch, as Kevin Pietersen had earlier called out the double standards of raising questions when spinners take wickets in heaps on turning pitches, but the same is not the case when the tracks offer a lot more assistance for the seamers.

Game in the balance

The Melbourne Test began with England winning the toss and opting to bowl. The hosts, Australia, were bundled out for 152 as pacer Josh Tongue returned with five wickets. England had hoped to secure a significant lead, but it wasn't to be, as the Three Lions ultimately squandered their advantage and allowed Australia to take a 42-point lead.

In the first innings, England were bowled out for 110 as Michael Neser, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc got among the wickets.

Boland then came out to bat in the last over of the day for Australia as the nightwatchman; however, he was the first wicket to fall on Day 2. England staged a comeback in the morning session by taking six wickets, and at the time of lunch break, the game was hanging in the balance with Australia's lead going up to 140 with four wickets in hand.