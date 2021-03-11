IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / England focus on T20 as Test, IPL debate goes on
England's captain Eoin Morgan and other players attend a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 International match against India.(REUTERS)
England's captain Eoin Morgan and other players attend a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 International match against India.(REUTERS)
cricket

England focus on T20 as Test, IPL debate goes on

  • The ECB’s rotation policy during the Test series against India and Sri Lanka left many of their former players miffed.
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:58 AM IST

The term second string has a stop-gap ring to it. The Indian team though is lucky on that front as even their current back-up options showed they are capable of returning with a Test series win from one of the hardest places to tour in cricket – Australia.

Few other teams have such deep player resources to be able to field two XIs with almost equal firepower. In a World Cup year, it can prove tricky in allocating resources. That theme has been central to the raging debate in English cricket. Does it make sense to undercut other formats (mainly Test) to go full tilt preparing for the T20 World Cup, to be held later this year in India?

The ECB’s rotation policy during the Test series against India and Sri Lanka left many of their former players miffed. Their main accusation: why not go full strength in Tests against a team like India when itis done for T20s?

As things stand, the England XI that will take the field in the five-T20I series against India starting Friday will look distinctly different in character to the side that lost the Test series. It will be a mighty one too.

Since their loss to India in 2018, England have gone unbeaten in their last eight T20I series, with the latest win coming in South Africa last November. The No. 1 ranking in T20Is and ODIs substantiates that limited overs dominance. With Eoin Morgan, the ODI World Cup-winning captain, at the helm they will be expected to give a much better show against the hosts. Morgan has had his way in getting a strong squad to test the waters before the World Cup. Senior players like Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali who were rotated in the Test series, will be available for the entire T20I series.

T20 or Test?

It has left former England captains wondering where the power centre of English cricket lies--with Morgan or Joe Root, Test captain and acclaimed as one of the top four batsmen of the current generation. This also throws up a debate whether teams can be faulted for focusing on T20s in a World Cup year than going all out to get a good result in a bilateral Test series, however big it may be?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is frustrated. “It is very clear where the leadership power lies in English cricket - it is with Eoin Morgan and not Joe Root. I am pretty sure that Morgan went to the selectors and Ashley Giles and said he wanted his best team at all times this year in Twenty20, so he could build for the World Cup in India in October. He has his wish,” the Ashes-winning skipper wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

“I understand rotation. Nobody argues against the fact players need breaks from Covid bubbles but the frustration for me as a lover of the game’s longest format is why has our Test team been weakened this winter, yet the Twenty20 side is at full strength? When you win a World Cup as captain you are bombproof.”

Vaughan’s opinion has merit as several England players and coach Chris Silverwood have admitted that they will be giving equal importance to the IPL and Test series against New Zealand. While IPL ends on May 30, the series against the Kiwis starts on June 2. Not all England players will be available then in the preparatory phase and the opening Test.

All-rounder Sam Curran, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, for example, is clear that playing in IPL will help his selection chances more for the October-November T20 World Cup.

“You have to see how the IPL tournament pans out, if you missed the qualifications I presume you’ll be most likely to be available for those Tests,” Curran said. “But if you are in the final, it might be a bit different. It’s great as a player to be playing in that tournament, especially with the T20 World Cup in India, it’s going to be great preparation.”

Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler added the monetary factor as well.

"I completely understand certain people will have an opinion one way and certain people another way," the England vice-captain said on Monday. "All I can say is the IPL has had an outstanding effect on English cricket so far and the individuals involved in it.

"The tournament is the biggest in the whole of cricket in terms of money. Careers can be short...It makes it a tough decision. Of course, the schedule at the moment is very tough and there is no perfect balance to it."

Even Silverwood has conceded that his players will be staying for the full length of the IPL.

“We haven’t looked at selection for the Test yet but, for me, playing for your country is a big thing. It’s difficult to change anything, so they’ll be staying for the whole IPL as it stands,” Silverwood said.

Though batting legend Geoffrey Boycott has said ECB “must stop treating players in a namby-pamby way”, T20Is now have grown into a far bigger entity than an extension of the cash rich T20 leagues. Only in February, South Africa Test captain Faf du Plessis retired from the format to concentrate on T20s. Even in the England squad, the 33-year-old leg-spinner Adil Rashid has made known his intention to concentrate mainly on limited overs.

It has long been accepted what Buttler said in an interview to this paper in 2018, “I don’t think we should have that snobbery that if you play cricket, you need to play all formats.”

As for objections by the purists, a second ICC title in two years can take care of that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammates after being defeated in the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI03_12_2021_000222A)(PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and teammates after being defeated in the first T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI03_12_2021_000222A)(PTI)
cricket

'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Virat Kohli said the batsmen will have to accept the faults and come back stronger in the next match of the series after England beat India by 8 wickets in the first T20I in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England squad celebrates a dismissal during the first T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.(ANI Photo/ICC Twitter)
England squad celebrates a dismissal during the first T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.(ANI Photo/ICC Twitter)
cricket

India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Chasing a paltry 125 for victory England rode a good start from openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler to reach home in the 16th over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) shaking hands with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan (R) after England win the first T20I by 8 wickets(BCCI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) shaking hands with his English counterpart Eoin Morgan (R) after England win the first T20I by 8 wickets(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:29 PM IST
England defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Friday. Invited to bat, India posted 124 for seven, rescued by Shreyas Iyer's 48-ball 67-run knock. Jason Roy then smashed 49 off 32 balls as England overhauled the target in 15.3 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul's amazing fielding effort against England in Ahmedabad
KL Rahul's amazing fielding effort against England in Ahmedabad
cricket

'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann and former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta who were in the commentary box at that time described KL Rahul’s fielding effort as ‘magnificent’ and ‘insane’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya plays a ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I(ICC/Twitter)
Hardik Pandya plays a ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:26 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Former England and Surrey pacer, Benjamin, died earlier this week at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI(West Indies Cricket/Twitter)
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI(West Indies Cricket/Twitter)
cricket

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six in the first India vs England T20I(Screengrab)
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six in the first India vs England T20I(Screengrab)
cricket

Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Rishabh Pant left Jofra Archer bemused by reverse-flicking him for a six in the fourth over of India vs England 1st T20I in Twitter reacted to Pant's amazing shot
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
Shikhar Dhawan leaves the pitch after losing his wicket.(REUTERS)
cricket

'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
India’s decision to rest Rohit Sharma right at the start of the T20I series against England and play Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as openers surprised former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, who termed it as ‘breaking news’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lizelle Lee(Twitter)
Lizelle Lee(Twitter)
cricket

Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Chasing a competitive 249, Lee starred for the visitors with her breathtaking knock that came off 131 balls and had 16 fours and two hits over the fence. South Africa now lead the series 2-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Highlights(BCCI)
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I, Highlights(BCCI)
cricket

1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:39 PM IST
India vs England, 1st T20 Highlights: Eoin Morgan’s England defeated Virat Kohli-led India by 8 wickets in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow the live updates of IND vs ENG 1st T20I here.
READ FULL STORY
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan(Getty Images)
Sharjeel Khan of Pakistan(Getty Images)
cricket

Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Besides Sharjeel, chief selector, Muhammad Wasim also announced a number of surprise exclusions and inclusions for the twin tour on which Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 internationals in South Africa and two Tests and three T20s in Zimbabwe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
File image of veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
ipl

Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:47 PM IST
As per the fixture announced by the IPL governing council, none of the franchises will be playing at their home grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PCB(Twitter)
PCB(Twitter)
cricket

PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:38 PM IST
PCB chief Ehsan Mani spoke about the Asia Cup after the franchise owners sought to know if the dates of PSL were clashing with the continental tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium (PTI)
A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium (PTI)
cricket

50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
All the Covid-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed. The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP