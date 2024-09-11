England vs Australia T20Is: Top 5 highest totals in their rivalry history

As England gears up to host their old rivals Australia in an upcoming T20I series, fans are eagerly anticipating another round of thrilling matches. The history between these two teams in the shortest format is filled with explosive encounters, thanks to the sheer power-hitting capabilities on both sides. Marcus Stoinis celebrates Australia's T20 World Cup win over England. (cricket.com.au)

Here’s a look at the top 5 highest innings totals in England vs Australia T20I history—a record that Phil Salt and Jake Fraser-McGurk, among others, will be eager to challenge in the upcoming series.

5. England: 209/5, 2013

Kicking off the list is England’s total of 209/5, achieved on 29th August 2013, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Known for being a high-scoring venue, England found themselves chasing a challenging target against Australia. Despite being in trouble at 42/4, Ravi Bopara and Joe Root combined for a crucial 95-run partnership to steady the innings. Root anchored the chase with an unbeaten 90 off 49 balls, his highest T20I score at the time. Although Jos Buttler added a quick cameo lower down the order, England fell short of victory, unable to surpass this formidable total.

4. Australia: 213/4, 2014

In 2014, Australia posted an imposing total of 213/4 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania—a venue known for its small boundaries and high-scoring games in limited-overs cricket. Cameron White led the charge with a solid 75 off 43 balls, well-supported by Aaron Finch’s half-century and a brisk cameo from Chris Lynn. Despite a valiant 65 off 27 balls by Ravi Bopara, Australia secured a 13-run victory, demonstrating their batting depth.

3. England: 221/5, 2018

While the 2018 ODI series between England and Australia is often remembered for England’s record-breaking 481 at Trent Bridge, the solitary T20I of the series also saw England’s highest-ever T20I score against Australia. Played at Edgbaston, England amassed 221/5, with Jos Buttler’s explosive 61 off 30 balls at the top setting the tone. Jason Roy and Alex Hales also played crucial roles, contributing to the team’s highest T20I total against the Aussies to date.

2. Australia: 221/5, 2007

Australia’s 221/5 against England in 2007 takes the second spot on this list. This total was achieved during the early days of T20 cricket, in the only T20I played at the end of the Ashes series in Australia. Held at the SCG, Australia’s innings was a collective effort, with contributions from Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Andrew Symonds and Cameron White. The Aussies dominated the match, crushing England by 77 runs.

1. Australia: 248/6, 2013

Sitting comfortably at number one is Australia’s staggering total of 248/6, achieved at the Rose Bowl in 2013. This was a match dominated by one man—Aaron Finch. The future Australian captain unleashed a ferocious assault on the English bowlers, scoring 156 off just 63 balls, including 11 fours and 16 massive sixes. Shane Watson chipped in with a quickfire 37 off 16 balls, but the day belonged to Finch, whose remarkable innings remains one of the most destructive in T20I histor