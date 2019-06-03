England vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Ruthless hosts take on jittery Pakistan

Live updates: Pakistan were blown away by a ruthless West Indies bowling attack. England, on the other hand, were convincing in their win against South Africa. These two team clash now, and for Pakistan, they need to regroup fast against this England ODI juggernaut at Nottingham, and this task will not be easy. Azhar Mahmood did not want to read too much into the drubbing against West Indies and now wants his own bowlers to be aggressive and try out the short-pitched stuff against England.

Follow England vs Pakistan live score and updates:

13:33 hrs IST Pakistan promise chin music Pakistan’s bowling, whatever opportunity it got against West Indies, showed promise. Especially Mohammed Amir, who went on to take all three West Indies wickets. But Mahmood sees more into that brief display of bowling. “At least we bowled a lot of short balls and we mixed that up, so definitely we can do that. We have got bowlers who can bowl 140-plus, so they can do the same thing to England batters,” said Mahmood.



