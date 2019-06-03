ICC World Cup 2019: Chris Woakes achieves historic first for England against Pakistan

Chris Woakes became the first England cricketer to take four catches in a World Cup encounter when he achieved the feat during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday.

He took the catches of Pakistan’s top 4 scorers - Mohammad Hafeez(84), Babar Azam (63), Sarfaraz Ahmed(55) and Imam-ul-Haq (44) - in order to add this impressive accolade to his name.

Overall, he is the fourth cricketer to do this after India’s Mohammad Kaif, Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar and Pakistan’s Umar Akmal.

Earlier, Hafeez missed out on becoming the first century-maker of the World Cup but a vastly improved batting display from Pakistan saw them make 348 for eight against England.

Hafeez made the most of a reprieve when Jason Roy floored a routine chance at mid-off following a skied drive off Adil Rashid, with the batsman on 14.

With Babar Azam (63) and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) also making fifties, this was a major turnaround from a Pakistan side who collapsed to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies in their World Cup opener at the same ground on Friday.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took the first three wickets Monday on his way to figures of three for 50.

By contrast, fast bowler Jofra Archer’s 10 wicketless overs cost 79 runs while Woakes took an expensive three for 71 in eight overs.

