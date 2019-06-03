ICC World Cup 2019: Wasim Akram picks this India bowler as possible ‘star’ of the tournament

Jasprit Bumrah has been a standout performer for the Indian cricket team in the last year and former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram believes that Bumrah will be the star of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

“Bumrah started his cricket career in front of me. He has an awkward action - he can get reverse swing too. He is young and he knows what bowling is.

“He has now realised what he has to do. He bowled well in Test cricket in Australia and England. He will be the star of this World Cup - that’s for sure,” Akram said at Salaam Cricket 2019.

Bumrah is currently the top ranked ODI bowler in the world and in the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, the youngster was able to pick up three wickets at a decent economy rate.

India spinner R Ashwin said Jasprit Bumrah talked about the time when the pacer had bowled a no-ball which allowed Fakhar Zaman to score a match-winning hundred in the final of the Champions Trophy. Ashwin believes that Bumrah’s execution is his strength and he needs to stop himself from repeating his mistakes.

“What separates Bumrah from the rest of the pack is that he can execute what he wants. When he bowled to Fakhar Zaman, he completely shut him down after his mistake in the Champions Trophy final. The confidence he has gained over the years is the biggest thing I have seen in him,” he said.

Another India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also believes that Bumrah will have to play a major role if India were to win the World Cup. “If India have to win the World Cup, Bumrah will need to bowl really well. Bumrah will be the biggest factor if India have to win this World Cup,” he said.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 16:55 IST