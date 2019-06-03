ICC World Cup 2019: Nasser Hussain identifies captain who ‘transformed’ Indian cricket

Former England captain Nasser Hussain credited Sourav Ganguly for making India into a “ruthless” cricketing nature. “I love his aggression, to be honest. Indian cricket changed because of Ganguly. Sourav was never bothered about being friends with people. He transformed them from a nice cricketing nation to a ruthless one which was only interested in winning,” he to India Today.

He also spoke about Virat Kohli and said that the current Indian captain is obsessed with winning games for his country.

“Virat is not worried about anything else other than winning games for the country. That is his greatest asset as a captain, I feel,” Hussain added.

The 51-year-old further added that Kohli could break all the previous records held by Sachin Tendulkar: “I thought there never will be someone to replace Sachin, but Kohli is going to break them all - just a phenomenal achievement by a phenomenal player,” said Hussain.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke too hailed India skipper Virat Kohli as a better batsman in the 50-overs format than any other cricketer at the moment. Speaking at India Today’s cricket conclave ‘Salaam Cricket 2019’ in London, the former Aussie international was questioned whether winning the ongoing World Cup tournament would make Kohli the greatest batsman-captain in the history.

In his response, Clarke said that the 30-year-old is still ‘growing as a captain’, but is a better batsman than anyone else. “I think the Indian captains that stand out for me are Ganguly and MS Dhoni. Virat continues to grow as a captain. As a batsman, there is no one close to him in ODIs,” he said.

“I watched Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara rule ODI cricket while I was growing up, but, at the moment, Virat in ODIs is better than anyone else. To be able to handle the pressure of a billion people and still going on to score day after day is something that stands out,” the 2015-World Cup winning skipper said.

India will play their opening encounter at the World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 14:01 IST