ICC World Cup 2019: Harbhajan Singh picks captain of his dream World Cup XI

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked his dream World Cup XI and named Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its captain. The offie was vocal in his praise of the former Indian captain and said that he had no second thoughts while making this decision.

“No doubt, my captain is MS Dhoni. After Sourav Ganguly, if the world has seen a better captain, it has to be MS Dhoni. Even in the present scenario, there is not a smarter captain than him,” Harbhajan told India Today.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

“I have played with him at Chennai Super Kings for the last two years. There is no one in world cricket right now who can match MS Dhoni when it comes to game awareness. People say a captain has to be 2 steps ahead of his opposition. MS Dhoni is 10 steps ahead,” he further added.

Under MS Dhoni, the Indian team became the World T20 champions in 2007 before lifting the coveted 50-over World Cup in 2011. Also, he led India to glory in the 2013 Champions Trophy. He remains an integral part of the side this World Cup too and captain Virat Kohli has spoken about the importance of the seasoned campaigner on more than one occasion.

ALSO READ: Former cricketers predict result of much-awaited India-Pakistan clash

“He (MS Dhoni) is one person who knows the game inside out, who understands the game from ball 1 to ball 300 on the field,” Virat Kohli told India Today in an earlier interview.

“I won’t say it is a luxury to have him but I am fortunate to have a mind like that from behind the stumps. At the end of the day, I want to be involved in strategy with the team management with Mahi bhai and Rohit (Sharma),” he further added.

Watch: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni pose a big threat, says JP Duminy

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 10:19 IST