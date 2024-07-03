Explore
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
New Delhi 26oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

    July 3, 2024 4:39 PM IST
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024. Match will start at 05:30 PM
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024. Match will start on 03 Jul 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

    England Women squad -
    Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone
    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Mikaela Greig, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 3, 2024 4:39 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024 between England Women and New Zealand Women to be held at The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: 3rd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of England, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

    T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes