For a change, a Protean spin punch that can hurt

Kolkata: Anyone who has seen live Allan Donald marking his run-up as South Africa returned to international cricket at the Eden Gardens in 1991 is unlikely to forget it. Donald walked, kept walking and then walked some more.

Nearly eight years before that November afternoon, Eden had seen West Indies pulverise India with Michael Holding whispering death in a feared pace attack that also had Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts and Winston Davis. Bob Willis, Ian Botham, Imran Khan had all been here in their prime but this felt faster, more furious.

Nearly eight years before that November afternoon, Eden had seen West Indies pulverise India with Michael Holding whispering death in a feared pace attack that also had Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts and Winston Davis. Bob Willis, Ian Botham, Imran Khan had all been here in their prime but this felt faster, more furious.

Donald had India at 3/2, having induced an edge off Ravi Shastri before a delivery speared into Sanjay Manjrekar’s wicket. Awestruck, Eden then saw Donald dismiss Navjot Sidhu. Twenty-one years of isolation had paused, not ended, the tradition of excellent South African fast bowlers.

To the list that had Mike Procter and Peter Pollock before they were banned because of apartheid, you could add Donald, Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini (first South African to take 10 wickets at Lord’s), Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Jacques Kallis. It was on the back of an array of fast bowlers that SA became the world’s No.1 Test team in 2012 under Graeme Smith.

Unbeaten run

From 2006 to 2015 when they toured India, South Africa were unbeaten away. Tim Wigmore has pointed out in “Test Cricket: A History” that between 1992 and January 2025, 23 fast bowlers had taken 275 wickets of whom seven were from South Africa.

It is a trend that has endured. “We’re a team without any superstars,” said South Africa coach Shukri Conrad here on Wednesday before amending the statement with, “maybe one, the obvious one in (Kagiso) Rabada”. Maybe that explains why left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj started as a pace bowler. Omar Henry, Paul Adams, Pat Symcox and Imran Tahir have flown the flag for slow bowlers but as Wigmore has pointed out, no team has bowled a lower percentage of overs with spin than South Africa.

Which makes this squad markedly different. The world’s best Test team have come to India with Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy. “I think Pakistan was a big one for Harmer,” said Smith about the off-spinner who took 4/51 in Lahore and 6/50 in Rawalpindi, both in the second innings. “He’s struggled a little bit with the expectation. I think the victory (in Rawalpindi) and being successful would give him confidence.”

In Pakistan last month, South Africa’s spin trio shared 33 wickets in two Tests before coming to India. Left-arm spinner Muthusamy was adjudged Player-of-the-Series and Maharaj took the Player-of-the-Match award in Rawalpindi which South Africa won to level the series.

“This is not saying that we didn’t have good spinners in the past, but we certainly think we’ve got a better pack of spinners now in Keshav, Simon and Sen (Muthusamy),” said Conrad. “We feel that we’ve got the armoury to challenge India in that respect as well.”

India assistant-coach Ryan ten Doeschate agreed. “Most likely they will play three spinners and it’s a little bit like playing against a sub-continent team,” he said. “We have put in some plans against how to play spin which is going to be so important in these two games, particularly after how well they did in Pakistan.”

Barren streak

Since the 2015 tour of India and till their tour of Bangladesh last year, South Africa did not win in Asia in 11 Tests. That changed with the 2-0 win against Bangladesh followed by the draw in Pakistan. Their batters have coped better with the turning ball, played the sweep better. The false shot percentage has dropped from 18.1% between 2015-21 to 14.1%, as per the website Cricbuzz.

Playing in IPL, Conrad said, has also helped players not get “taken aback” by India. Equally important can be the acuity, consistency and spinning ability of their bowlers. Early in the 20th century and after Reggie Schwarz had learnt the art of bowling the googly from the man who invented it, Bernard Bosanquet, and taught Aubrey Faulkner, Ernest Vogler and Gordon White, South Africa beat England and Australia at home on matting wickets with a leg-spinning quartet.

That was then. But a potent spin attack – and with the bogey of Mitchell Santner still fresh for the home team – complementing the fast bowling skills of Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen was an important reason why Conrad said South Africa were “quietly confident that we can make history of our own here in Eden Gardens and in India”.

For that to happen, the start will be crucial, said Smith in Mumbai. “Indian batters can take you on and smash you all over the park and suddenly you feel like you’ve never bowled the ball in the mud.”