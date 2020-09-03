e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former England cricket allrounder David Capel dies at 57

Former England cricket allrounder David Capel dies at 57

Capel made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire from 1981-1998 and became the first cricketer born in the county to play a test for England in 77 years when he made his debut against Pakistan in July 1987.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Northampton
David Capel
David Capel(Twitter/@NorthantsCCC)
         

David Capel, the former cricket allrounder who played 15 Tests and 23 one-day internationals for England from 1987-1990, has died after a long illness.

He was 57. Northamptonshire, the English county side where Capel spent 32 consecutive years as a player and then coach, announced he died at his home on Wednesday.

The team said Capel had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.

Capel made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire from 1981-1998 and became the first cricketer born in the county to play a test for England in 77 years when he made his debut against Pakistan in July 1987.

He had made his ODI debut three months earlier.

His highest score was 98 not out against Pakistan in Karachi that year.

”This is hugely shocking and sad news for the English cricket family and particularly those connected with Northants,” said Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board. “David was one of the finest allrounders of his era.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
‘Mumbai police has a reputation, welcome plea by retired cops in Sushant case’: Minister
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Thailand’s king Maha Vajiralongkorn reconciles with ousted consort
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Demonetisation an attack on India’s poor, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In