Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi 'doing fine' after bypass surgery

Former India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi has undergone successful bypass surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

"He underwent bypass surgery a couple of days back and he is doing fine now. He should be released soon as the process was completed smoothly," sources close to the legend said.

The former left-arm spinner is believed to have undergone bypass after doctors suggested surgery as Bedi was suffering from heart issues.

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also underwent angioplasty and stents were inserted in the coronary arteries.

Having undergone angioplasty in the first week of January, Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital again on January 27 and was released on January 31 after a second round of angioplasty.

On January 2, Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he had complained of chest pain. He had an angioplasty done and spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters.

