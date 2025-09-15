Gautam Gambhir joins no-handshake protest vs Pakistan, pats Suryakumar immediately, tells broadcaster to be 'honest'

In a moment that blended high-stakes cricket with strong national sentiment, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen patting skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of the Indian squad as they walked up the stairs following their emphatic seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium. India head coach Gautam Gambhir reacts to no handshake after beating Pakistan

The Indian players notably avoided shaking hands with the Pakistani team both before and after the match, a gesture that drew sharp reactions from former Pakistan cricketers and the Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi.

The emotional backdrop to the high-profile encounter was the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed. The Indian team dedicated their win to the victims and to the armed forces involved in the successful counter-terror operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor.

Speaking in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network, Gambhir, visibly moved, underlined the fixture's significance beyond cricket.

"This match (against Pakistan) was important because as a team we wanted to show our solidarity towards the victims of the Pahalgam attack," Gambhir said. "More importantly, we want to thank the armed forces for their successful Operation Sindoor. And I am sure we will try and make the country proud and make the country happy."

Gambhir's presence at the stairs leading to the dressing room, where he offered a firm pat and a few words to each returning player, was seen by many as a gesture of quiet encouragement and national solidarity. Suryakumar Yadav, who played a captain’s knock with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls, led the charge in what turned out to be a one-sided affair, with India chasing down 128 in just 15.5 overs.

While analysing the match, Gambhir praised the clinical performance of the bowlers and the maturity shown by the team. "You can't ask for a better performance than this. Especially the way the bowlers bowled. If you restrict the opposition to 128, the way the spinners, Jasprit Bumrah and all the bowlers bowled... You obviously back your batting line-up. The way we started was very, very important. That is what good teams do. They turn up day in and day out and keep doing the right things."

The former India opener also used his platform on the Sony Sports Network broadcast to appeal for integrity in all aspects of Indian cricket, from coaching to commentary. Speaking to host Sameer Kochhar and panellists Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja, Gambhir urged the media and cricketing fraternity to maintain honesty.

"I have had my good days, I have had my bad days as well. And that is what coaching is all about. Whenever I took coaching, I knew there would be bad days and good days as well. But the important thing is that if you can work with honesty in that dressing room... that honesty is very important in any field,” Gambhir said.

"Honesty is not just in the dressing room. Honesty is everywhere. If you want to keep filling up Indian cricket, whether it is the commentary box or the studio, everywhere. Because you only compare oranges with oranges. You don't compare apples with oranges," he added.

As host Sameer Kochhar thanked him and asked for a smile, calling him “Coach,” Gambhir replied warmly, "Thank you. Thanks, Irfan. Stay honest. Stay the way you are. Thanks."

His comment prompted laughter and banter among the panel, with Ajay Jadeja jokingly asking if Gambhir was singling out Kochhar. Kochhar clarified, “He is talking to all three of you as well. He is talking to everyone, sir.”

The match, already intense due to the on-field rivalry, was further charged by the larger geopolitical backdrop. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not appear for the post-match presentation.