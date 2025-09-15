India shut dressing room door in front of Pakistan waiting for handshakes; video screams a message as Asia Cup boils

Team India made a bold statement after a massive win over Pakistan in the group stage Asia Cup match, as they decided not to shake hands with the opposition. A video has emerged on social media showing the Indian players heading straight to the dressing room after the win, and the team can be seen shutting the dressing room doors to completely snub the handshake. India close dressing room door as Pakistan left waiting for handshake(X Images)

The contest went ahead despite strong calls for a boycott, set against the backdrop of heightened tensions after the April Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist bases across the border in May.

Suryakumar Yadav sealed Sunday’s contest with a six, underlining India’s dominance over a lacklustre Pakistan. In a repeat of the toss episode, the Indian skipper and Shivam Dube returned to the dressing room without engaging in the customary post-match handshake.

The Indian dressing room was also closed, as the Pakistan players were a bit stunned by the T20 World Champions' reaction.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha queued up with his teammates for the customary handshake and even walked halfway towards the Indian dugout, but the doors didn't open for them as no players from the Men in Blue responded.

Indian skipper Surya also shared his stance on the no-handshake act and asserted that ‘some things are beyond sportsmanship’.

"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar.

India stamp authority over Pakistan

Coming back to the match, Pakistan decided to bat first but were restricted to 127-9 in their 20 overs. The Pakistan batters struggled miserably against India's high-quality spin attack. Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets, Axar Patel two, while Varun Chakaravarthy settled for one, while none of them allowed the batters to free their arms.

In reply, India lost two wickets after a fiery 31 off 13 balls from opener Abhishek Sharma, but Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 47 to achieve the target with 25 balls to spare.

India, with two wins from two, are nearly through to the next Super Fours stage of the tournament with their final group match against Oman on Friday.