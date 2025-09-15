Salman Agha absent from post-match interview, triggers controversy after India snub Pakistan with no-handshake walkout

Pakistan captain Salman Agha was absent from the post-match interviews after India's seven-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium. The act triggered a controversy, especially after Indian players rejected shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match ended and headed straight to the dressing room. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha (R) reacts at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 14(AFP)

After India captain Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning run to end the chase of 128 runs in just 15.5 overs, he and his batting partner Shivam Dube, with whom he stitched an unbeaten 34-run stand, walked off the ground and headed straight to the dressing room. The Pakistan players, led by Salman, queued up near the Indian dressing room, but got no reply from their opponents. The sight left head coach Mike Hesson infuriated.

As the proceedings shifted to the post-match interviews, conducted by former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav and winning captain Suryakumar both spoke to the presenter, but Salman was absent.

Speaking to the media, Hesson revealed Salman was left disappointed by India's no-handshake act and hence decided to skip the post-match interview.

“I think it's just a flow and effect of the fact that we were keen to engage and shake hands at the end of the match. I wish that didn't happen. That's pretty much the end of it,” he said.

This was the second no-handshake drama during the match. Earlier, at the toss, neither skipper took the initiative to shake hands after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, nor was there any eye contact.

However, a BCCI source told PTI that Suryakumar's act was not specific to Pakistan, pointing out that he had done a similar in their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday against the UAE as well.

Suryakumar dedicates win to victims of Pahalgam terror attack

The India captain, who celebrated his 35th birthday with an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan, dedicated the win to India's armed forces and said that the team stands with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This was the first face-off between the two nations in an international cricket match since the dastardly terror attack in April, where 26 civilians lost their lives. This was followed by a military showdown between the two countries at the border in May, with India conducting 'Operation Sindoor'.

"I think it's a perfect occasion and taking the time out, we stand by with the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity," Suryakumar told the broadcaster after the match in Dubai.

"Also the most important thing for me, we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery and hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground, whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," he added.