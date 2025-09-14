India reject customary post-match handshake with Pakistan, players walk off even as Salman Agha's men keep waiting

Players of India did not engage in the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan players at the end of the Group A match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, as captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who both took the defending champions past the finish line, headed straight to the dressing room after the game ended. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the match, chasing down 128 with 25 balls to spare. India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during the match(REUTERS)

Handshake between players at the end of a match is more custom than rule. But on Sunday, Suryakumar and Dube, who stitched an unbeaten 34-run stand to wrap up the chase in just 15.5 overs, walked off the ground without shaking hands with the Pakistan players According to a report, none of the Indian squad came out of the dugout to greet their Pakistan counterparts, despite Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his team waiting outside the Indian dressing room. It added that Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson was left infuriated at the sight.

Earlier in the evening, both captains did not shake hands after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They also did not engage in an eye contact.

After submitting their respective team sheets to the match referee, Andy Pycroft, they spoke with the TV commentator Ravi Shastri, who was conducting the toss, and then headed back in their respective directions.

Although the sight instantly drew the attention of the cricket fraternity, a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on the condition of anonymity that Suryakumar's act was not Pakistan-specific and that he had not shaken hands with the UAE captain as well during their tournament opener on Wednesday at the same venue.

"Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations. There are tournaments where protocol demands that one needs to shake hands at the toss. For the record, Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem during the last match's toss also," the source said.

India beat Pakistan; remain top of Group A

India displayed absolute dominance to register a convincing seven-wicket victory in a lopsided Asia Cup clash as a comprehensive bowling performance left Pakistan batters clueless.

After opting to bat first in Dubai, Pakistan endured a nightmarish start, losing their first two wickets in the opening eight deliveries. Hardik Pandya struck on the very first ball, followed by Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Harris in the next over, leaving Pakistan in tatters. The spinners then choked the middle overs, with Axar Patel (2/18 in 4 overs), Kuldeep Yadav (3/18 in 4 overs), and Varun Chakravarthy (1/24 in 4 overs) bowling immaculate lines. Pakistan was eventually bundled out for a meager 127/9, at least 50 runs below the par score.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma got off to an explosive start against Shaheen Shah Afridi, smashing 31 runs in 13 balls, before Suryakumar celebrated his 35th birthday with a fine 47 not out off 37 balls.

India, who beat the UAE by nine wickets in their tournament opener, remain at the top of the table. They are now a win away from securing their place in the second round of the Asia Cup. They will face Oman on Friday at the same venue.