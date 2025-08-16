Gautam Gambhir puts 'one-dimensional' India star on chopping block for Asia Cup: 'He isn't required as much' - Report

The upcoming Asia Cup squad announcement on Tuesday promises to test the nerves of Ajit Agarkar's selection panel, with several difficult calls expected. While Shubman Gill’s inclusion and role continue to dominate discussions, the fate of Rinku Singh in the 15-member squad has also sparked some debate. Team India players celebrating their last T20I series win against England earlier this year(Files)

Rinku became a household name during the 2022 edition of the league with his unforgettable five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, earning him the tag of a designated finisher. Yet, recent seasons have hinted at a diminishing role. Limited opportunities in IPL 2024, where he faced only 113 balls, followed by 134 balls in 2025, have raised questions about his spot.

Even in 2024, under Gautam Gambhir’s mentorship at KKR, the Aligarh southpaw’s utilisation suggested a restricted role within the team’s plans. Such dynamics make it difficult to treat Rinku as an automatic pick for the Asia Cup or, eventually, the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year.

“If all are fit and available, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (batter-keeper), Tilak Varma, skipper Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are automatic selections in top-five,” a former national selector told PTI.

The prospective return of Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both with strong IPL records, adds further complexity. “We often hear people saying, one should pick so and so, but no one would be able to definitively tell us 'in place of whom'? Shreyas Iyer has 600 runs at a strike-rate of 180 but he bats in top four. Where is the place for him? Even as you include Shubman as he is flavour of the season, where do you cut corners,” the selector added.

He continued, “You can't disturb your top five right now and also pick Shubman. And if you pick Shubman now, obviously the Test captain and IPL team captain won't sit out. So where do you make the compromise? I only see Rinku's spot being iffy as he isn't required as much some of the top order batters. And mind it, we aren't even talking about Jaiswal.”

Squad announcement on August 19

The Asia Cup squad will be announced on Tuesday, with the tournament marking India's return to competitive action for the first time since the Test series against England. It remains to be seen whether Test captain Shubman Gill, who has enjoyed prolific outings as Gujarat Titans captain throughout 2024 and 2025 seasons, will get a nod.

For now, Gambhir’s approach has suggested that one-dimensional middle and lower-order players have limited utility, putting a spotlight squarely on Rinku Singh’s Asia Cup fate.