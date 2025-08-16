Sachin Tendulkar blasted for allowing India legend's honour be 'degraded': 'Sunil Gavaskar poore India ko hila deta'

Former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri has taken aim at Sachin Tendulkar over not “putting his foot down” after the decision to rename the ‘Pataudi Trophy’ as the ‘Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy’, calling it a ‘degrading’ act for Pataudi's cricketing legacy. The renamed trophy was contested for the first time in July-August this year, with the series ending in a 2-2 draw. Ghavri questioned how such a move was cleared in the first place and labelled it a disrespect to the memory of the Nawab of Pataudi, whose name had been synonymous with the contest for decades. The Pataudi Trophy was renamed to Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy before the start of the series in June(PTI)

“That is very wrong. Number one, the Australia-West Indies series is always called the Frank Worrell Trophy. The India-Australia Trophy is always called the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If its name changed, Gavaskar poore India ko hila ke rakh dega (Gavaskar will shake the whole of India),” Ghavri told Vicky Lalwani on the latter's YouTube channel.

Ghavri squarely held the BCCI responsible for failing to oppose it. He questioned how the board could stay silent when the Pataudi Trophy’s name was removed.

“The BCCI should've put its foot down with the MCC and the ECB. Tiger's name shouldn't have been removed,” said Ghavri.

Ghavri criticising Tendulkar

While Sachin Tendulkar did object to the decision at first, Ghavri was unimpressed with the cricketing great for not being firm enough on his stand.

“In the same context, when it came to Sachin Tendulkar, that this trophy would be changed, and this trophy would be named after you and Anderson, Sachin should've said no. Objection is different,” said the former all-rounder, who represented India in 39 Tests.

“In the first place, you should've put your foot down and should've said 'No, I don't want to use my name because Tiger Pataudi's name is already there. He's a legend of Indian cricket. If you want to give medals, use our name. Trophy's name should remain the same'.

“First of all, this question should've never been raised. You're degrading somebody of a great stature.”

The first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw an excellent display of cricket from both sides, with Shubman Gill, leading in his maiden series, showcasing incredible form to smash 754 runs in five Tests, while Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack with a series high 23 wickets in nine innings.