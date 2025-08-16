'If I criticise you in 7 matches out of 14, I'm being very lenient': Irfan Pathan unfiltered on IPL commentary sacking

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has finally broken his silence on speculation surrounding his exit from the IPL 2025 broadcast panel. Speaking in an interview with TheLallantop, Pathan hinted that his ouster from the commentary panel might have been due to his criticism of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, quite likely during the latter's first season as Mumbai Indians captain. Irfan Pathan didn't mince his words as he spoke about his sacking from IPL broadcast(File Image)

Pathan was quick to stress that his commentary is rooted in professionalism, not personal bias. “If I'm criticising you in 7 matches out of 14, I'm still being lenient. That is our job as broadcasters,” Pathan responded after being asked about the player who influenced his IPL exit.

For the former all-rounder, constructive analysis is a core part of the role, and he rejected any suggestion of personal grudges.

In fact, Pathan stressed his history of supporting players from Baroda, including Hardik himself. “There is no rivalry. All the Baroda players who have come after me, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya or Hardik Pandya, none of them can say that Irfan-Yusuf did not help them,” he said, drawing attention to the guidance he and his brother Yusuf have offered over the years. He added that it included help in arranging sponsorships and putting in a good word for the players.

The former fast-bowling all-rounder recalled a telling moment from over a decade ago, when he had attempted to open doors for a young Hardik Pandya. Back in 2012, Pathan recommended the budding all-rounder to Sunrisers Hyderabad, only to see the opportunity slip away.

“VVS Laxman admitted on Star Sports, that he was at fault for not listening to me, and not picking Hardik in 2012. If he had picked him then, Hardik would have played for Hyderabad,” Pathan revealed.

Pathan on defending Hardik

Pathan also pointed to moments where he publicly defended Hardik. In particular, he highlighted his support for the all-rounder during the backlash from Mumbai Indians fans in 2024, after Rohit Sharma was removed from captaincy and Pandya faced hostile treatment. According to Pathan, his commentary is always directed at the cricket, not the individual.

“There is nothing wrong in criticising the player, if you play, you have to go through that. It happened with Sunil Gavaskar, the great Sachin Tendulkar… they never made anyone feel, they were bigger than the game. But I'm against the derogatory words used against Pandya,” Pathan clarified.