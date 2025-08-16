Search Search
Saturday, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘If Virat Kohli reduces that aggression, he…’: Sreesanth breaks down RCB star's personality, says ‘I think he is…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 06:22 am IST

S Sreesanth spoke about Virat Kohli’s aggressive personality during cricket matches.

Since India’s Champions Trophy final victory this year, Virat Kohli hasn’t featured in any international match. The veteran announced his Test retirement during IPL 2025, and so didn’t play in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

S Sreesanth analysed Virat Kohli's personality.(REUTERS)
S Sreesanth analysed Virat Kohli's personality.(REUTERS)

Kohli also announced his retirement from T20Is last year, and there have been question marks over his ODI future too. Rohit Sharma faces a similar issue, having retired from T20Is and Tests. But the pair have also publicly said that they would like to participate in the 2027 World Cup.

Also Read: Ashwin's Dewald Brevis revelation puts CSK in hot seat over purse limit breach: 'Can it be broken? Is there a loophole?'

S Sreesanth on Virat Kohli's aggression

Speaking on a YouTube show recently, S Sreesanth spoke about Kohli’s so-called aggressive personality during cricket matches, and called it an ‘obsession’.

“Noting (on whether he would change anything). What other calls aggression, I call it passion. Is Virat Kohli aggressive? No. I think he is obsessed. Virat’s aggression, people say, is a lot. I would say if he reduces that aggression, he won’t be the same player,” he said.

Kohli is expected to make his next India appearance during the upcoming Australia Tour, scheduled for later this year, which will also consist of ODIs.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth also recalled the infamous IPL 2008 slap incident, where Harbhajan Singh hit him. “When I told my daughter, ‘This is Bhajji pa, he has played with me,’ she immediately said, ‘No, I won’t say hi.’ I could not understand why. Maybe in school there were conversations about it,” he said.

“We tried explaining but she still would not talk to him. The next day during the legends tournament we explained that he was like our elder brother. I don’t think Bhajji pa did that deliberately. It happened in the heat of the moment. It was a learning experience for both of us,” he further added.

Even Harbhajan has spoken about the incident in the past. He publicly revealed that he had apologised to her multiple times, but she hasn’t forgiven him yet for slapping her father.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
News / Cricket News / ‘If Virat Kohli reduces that aggression, he…’: Sreesanth breaks down RCB star's personality, says ‘I think he is…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On