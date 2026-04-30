GT vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB return to venue of last year's triumph with top spot on the line

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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli has been in continued strong form to start the IPL 2026 season.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 season already seems to have been split into two camps. The top four is running away with it, already a couple of wins and several points ahead of the chasing camp – the group of PBKS, RCB, RR, and SRH seeing everything tick, while the teams below simply haven't found the consistency of results to provide solid competition. The closest members of the chasing pack are Gujarat Titans, who are on eight points from eight games, but still four points off of fourth place after big wins earlier this week for RR and SRH. Gujarat have a huge game tonight – a win puts them in the discussion, right on the tail of the current top four, and they are present to take advantage should any of these teams slip up and leave a window. But the likelihood of that looks so slim – the form and confidence of the teams near the top of the table is such that they look nearly unbeatable, and would need something calamitous to happen to fall down the pecking order. Nevertheless, the IPL is not immune to twists and turns, and it would be a shame to have the playoff picture decided before even reaching May. At the top end of the table, things are tight: Punjab Kings have 13 points, but the tio of RCB, SRH, and RR are right behind on 12 points, albeit the defending champions with a game in hand. Beating the teams out to the top two is so significant in the playoff picture, for that extra cushion of a second chance in Qualifier 2, with only one team ever winning the trophy after beginning in the eliminator. With that in mind, RCB's chance to go to the top of the table and act as the pace-setters is huge. They are high on confidence after demolishing Delhi Capitals earlier in the week, and only seem to be going from strength to strength. They comfortably beat GT last time the two teams met, and this is a ground with fond memories of last year's final for this group. The IPL race for the playoffs could essentially be over tonight – but that's not a prediction you can make until the final ball of the league stage is bowled. ...Read More

The closest members of the chasing pack are Gujarat Titans, who are on eight points from eight games, but still four points off of fourth place after big wins earlier this week for RR and SRH. Gujarat have a huge game tonight – a win puts them in the discussion, right on the tail of the current top four, and they are present to take advantage should any of these teams slip up and leave a window. But the likelihood of that looks so slim – the form and confidence of the teams near the top of the table is such that they look nearly unbeatable, and would need something calamitous to happen to fall down the pecking order. Nevertheless, the IPL is not immune to twists and turns, and it would be a shame to have the playoff picture decided before even reaching May. At the top end of the table, things are tight: Punjab Kings have 13 points, but the tio of RCB, SRH, and RR are right behind on 12 points, albeit the defending champions with a game in hand. Beating the teams out to the top two is so significant in the playoff picture, for that extra cushion of a second chance in Qualifier 2, with only one team ever winning the trophy after beginning in the eliminator. With that in mind, RCB's chance to go to the top of the table and act as the pace-setters is huge. They are high on confidence after demolishing Delhi Capitals earlier in the week, and only seem to be going from strength to strength. They comfortably beat GT last time the two teams met, and this is a ground with fond memories of last year's final for this group. The IPL race for the playoffs could essentially be over tonight – but that's not a prediction you can make until the final ball of the league stage is bowled.