Gujarat Titans’ Jos Buttler gets contract extension with home Vitality Blast team, Lancashire Lightning

England and Gujarat Titans star Jos Buttler has signed a three-year extension with his Vitality Blast T20 side Lancashire Lightning. Buttler is at present in India playing in the Indian Premier League, where his side has qualified for the play-offs. Lancashire Lightning will have to wait some more. (ANI Pic Service)

Buttler had a shaky start to the 2026 IPL season, but in the team's recent matches, he has done well. In GT's last two matches, he has scored a fifty. In his 14 matches so far, the 35-year-old has scored 302 runs at an average of 39.08 and a strike rate of 155.30.

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Buttler's Vitality Blast contract will go on alongside his central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The wicketkeeper batsman, who won the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup with England, is happy with the development. “It always means a great deal to pull on the Red Rose. My international and franchise commitments mean I can’t be around as much as I’d like, but whenever I do get the chance to play or spend time with the group, it’s something I really value," he told Lancashire Cricket.

“Winning the Blast with Lancashire in 2015 was such a proud moment for myself and for the Club and it would be great to play my part in another success in the years ahead.

“I’m delighted to extend my T20 contract and I’m looking forward to contributing on the field and helping the squad in any way I can in the push for Vitality Blast success over the next few seasons,” he added.

The Blast is already underway! Director of Cricket Performance at the team, Mark Chilton is also happy having secured the signatures of one of England's greatest white-ball players one more time. “Having a player of Jos’s quality and experience associated with Lancashire Cricket is hugely important and beneficial for us.

“Even if his availability is limited to short periods each season, the influence he has around the group is significant. The standards he sets and the insight he brings from playing at the very top level can make a real difference to our younger players and to our performances in the Blast," he said.

The 2026 Vitality Blast kicked off this past Friday, and Lancashire lost their first game to Surrey, rather badly. Now they play Nottinghamshire on Monday. The IPL comes to an end on May 31, and if GT reach the final, Lancashire will have to wait some more for their star player to return and boost their chances.