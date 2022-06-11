'Amazing' Hardik Pandya earns praise from India legend for six off Nortje: 'That's the reason why it's so exciting'

Hardik Pandya returned to the role of a finisher with aplomb in the first T20I between India and South Africa in New Delhi. While South Africa incredibly went on to chase down the target of 212 that India had set with seven wickets to spare, India left with a lot of positives around the batting and the versatility of the players available to play in the top six.

Pandya had played in the top four for Gujarat Titans in their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this season. He looked like he was made for the part, finishing fourth on the Purple Cap table and there were some doubts on whether he would be able to go back to being a finisher while playing for the Indian team.

However, he did that with ease, staying unbeaten on 31 runs in 12 balls. Batting great Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Pandya, particularly a six he hit off Anrich Nortje in the last over of the match.

“Amazing. That shot he played over long-off off Nortje, that was an incredible shot. Nortje is a quick bowler and the way he picked it, through the line over long on was amazing. That is the reason why it is so exciting. You see Ishan Kishan at the top of the order, Rishabh Pant at four, Shreyas Iyer batter really well. At five Hardik Pandya and at six, Dinesh Karthik,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Pandya's late charge and Ishan Kishan's 76 off 48 balls helped India score 211/4, which is their highest ever score in a T20I against South Africa. But the Proteas systematically went about chasing the target down. Dwaine Pretorius gave them the early impetus after which an unbeaten 131-run stand off 64 balls between David Miller and Rassie Van der Dussen helped South Africa chase down the target with five balls to spare.

