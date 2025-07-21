Brook reveals Jasprit Bumrah’s aggressive over sparked England’s intensity at Lord’s: ‘It was time to get back at them’

Premier England batter Harry Brook revealed that the trigger point from the Lord's Test made the hosts decide to give it back to India. The third match witnessed tension flare between the two teams, with India charging up on the English batters in the first innings, including a verbal exchange between Indian skipper Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley. The hosts also decided to show aggression while defending a 193-run target, which was seen when Jofra Archer was fired up after dismissing Rishabh Pant. India's Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fiery over to Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at Lord's.(AP)

Brook said that the English team decided to get together when the Indian team was getting charged up on Crawly and Duckett after they used time-wasting antics at the business end of Day 3.

“Yeah, we saw them guys going at Creeps (Zak Crawley) and Ducky (Ben Duckett), so we had a little chat and we thought we were a team, so we may as well combine with each other, get together and yeah, go back in there," Brook said before the fourth Test in Manchester.

The 26-year-old acknowledged that England’s intense energy in the field was a conscious response to events from the previous day’s play.

“I’ve had a lot of compliments, everybody said that it was awesome to watch and it looked like there was 11 versus 2 out there and we’re fielding and it was good fun. It was good fun. It was tiring, but yeah, it was good. It made fielding a lot more enjoyable," he said.

Brook, reflecting on England’s fiery on-field approach, admitted it was a calculated move sparked by an earlier moment in the series. Referring to a tense passage when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fierce over, Brook said the team reassessed their strategy and chose the right moment to respond with intensity

“Yeah, absolutely. And we’d try and play in the spirit of the game as much as possible. And like you said, them lads went hard and Creeps and Ducky on that night when they Bumrah bowled that single over. So we watched that and we reassessed and we thought it was the right time to get back at them," he added.